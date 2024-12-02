foodpanda raises additional USD 20 million

With the new investment foodpanda is aiming to continue its global ambitions and roll out to over 40 markets by the end of Q1 2014. The company is currently operating on four continents.

In 2013, foodpanda has expanded into 20 more countries and launched a mobile app for iOS and Android. Following its growth strategy, foodpanda expands its services into eight more countries including Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tanzania and Uganda in early 2014.

In 2013, the company has secured more than USD 20 million funding from Phenomen Ventures and Investment AB Kinnevik and USD 8 million from iMENA Holdings.

