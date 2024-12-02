















By providing advanced payment capabilities, foodpanda and Cybersource intend to overall enhance the customer experience for individuals located across ten markets in the Asia Pacific region. Considering the increase in delivery services since the COVID-19 pandemic, foodpanda’s partnership with Cybersource is set to allow the former to optimise its customers’ payment experience via secured payment processing.As part of their alliance, the two companies intend to offer simplified checkout without the need for customers to enter their 16-digit credentials when paying for their deliveries, whilst also mitigating the difficulties that come with updating their card details on foodpanda’s platform when their card expires or undergoes replacement. Being part of Visa Acceptance Solution, Cybersource, the company’s global payment and fraud management platform, focuses on offering on-demand pre-integrated payment solutions on an open payment platform. Through this, partners can connect to an expanded ecosystem of technological tools to develop services that can lead to simplified commercial experiences, business growth, customer satisfaction, and future-proof operations.

foodpanda and Cybersource’s partnership objectives

According to foodpanda’s officials, the decision to partner with Cybersource can be attributed to the latter’s capabilities, including its integrated payment solutions with local acquiring, which enable customers to have an intuitive, convenient, and secure checkout journey. Through Cybersource’s security and stability, foodpanda is set to be able to focus on improving its capabilities and delivering its customers their meals, groceries, and parcels.



Furthermore, representatives from Cybersource underlined that their company’s integration with foodpanda aims to simplify the payment experience by optimising multiple payment gateways. This allows partners to accelerate their business growth strategies. In addition, the two firms plan to collaborate in more areas and provide customised and secure solutions that can enable further customer expansion and improved experiences for foodpanda.



By joining forces, Cybersource and foodpanda work towards minimising the cost and complexities of technical integrations, scaling speed to market, and enhancing the latter’s authorisation rate while supporting it in achieving compliance in several markets.