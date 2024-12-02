Foodpanda expands into the Russian market

In addition, Foodpanda will operate under the Delivery Club logo in Russia and will deliver food from over 2500 restaurants. Delivery Club is currently offering its services in 18 cities in Russia. Concomitantly, Foodpanda has launched its services in Hong Kong, where it offers food from over 101 restaurants.

Foodpanda has revealed plans to reach over 50 countries by 2015 and as the company’s Global CEO, Ralf Wenzel states, the objective is to provide services across the whole CIS region.

In February 2014, Foodpanda received another USD 20 million in funding from a group of investors including Phenomen Ventures.