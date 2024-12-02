Foodler selects LevelUp for cross-channel ordering

Under the terms of the partnership, Foodler customers will be able to use the LevelUp option to order takeout from about 13,000 locations in the US and Canada using the online or mobile channel.

The deal is set to take LevelUp out of the physical retail space and into the world of virtual payments.

In October 2013, LevelUp was selected by Dunn Bros Coffee, a locally-owned shop to roll out its mobile payments and loyalty application franchise-wide.