Food retailers invest in social media outreach – report from Aptaris, dunnumby

Among retailers surveyed for the report, three-quarters are making significant or moderate investments in social media outreach, while only one-quarter are doing so at a minimal level.

Companies running upwards of 50 stores are more likely to drive technology in their promotions and advertising, and are more willing to make significant investments here.

Whether handling social media in-house or in partnership with an outside agency, grocers mostly focus on Facebook and Twitter for outreach, with more engaged companies also using Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. Measuring likes, shares and click-through rates is the main way to test success.

Also, building digital lists gets the most investment, with six in 10 (60%) respondents devoting significant or moderate attention here.

Trailing these two as areas receiving either significant or moderate investment are mobile outreach (52%), digital coupons (46%) and original video content (33%).