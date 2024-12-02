FOO partners with Infinios





Following this partnership, customers will be enabled to use the Digital First Card Platform, which was designed by using both of the companies’ solutions and expertise.

The Digital First Card Platform was built to improve the overall digital offerings and capabilities for businesses across multiple industries. Through the use of the service, customers are set to benefit from an improved end-user experience. The product delivers instant, secure, and easy-to-use virtual and physical cards to clients, which can be leveraged for ecommerce application payments, as well as transactions.









More details on the partnership

While including a safe and seamless onboarding experience for customers, the Digital First Card Platform also provides instant digital card issuance, secure online and in-store payments, as well as real-time card management solutions.

The collaboration between FOO and Infinios aims to allow firms and businesses to adapt to the requirements and rules of the market while meeting the demands, needs, and preferences of their customer base. Financial institutions, retailers, telecommunication companies, and merchants will be enabled to provide their users with a more secure and efficient purchasing experience.

FOO will give clients its solutions that were developed with a modular platform, allowing them to improve the digitalisation process, as well as to benefit from a customisable suite of products. Infinios will offer its integrated processing technologies, payment network membership, as well as regulatory licenses in order to provide fintechs with the possibility to embed financial services into their own tools by using its APIs. The companies developed the Digital First Card Platform to allow virtual card issuance solutions within any industry, with the capability to be integrated in an easy manner via APIs.



Infinios’s recent partnership

In July 2023, Infinios announced its collaboration with US-based cybersecurity company Secureworks in order to improve the development processes of the fintech ecosystem. The deal came in the context of Secureworks’ aims to provide solutions designed specifically to protect their users’ digital data and assets. Infinios focused on building on its existing standards while improving its cybersecurity capabilities at the same time.

The platform’s agent offered EDR for multiple customers, such as networks, firewalls, endpoints, AWS integrations, Azure, and Office365, for improving Infinios’ visibility across its cloud infrastructure.

Earlier in March 2023, Infinios partnered with Mastercard to expedite the digitalisation process of B2B travel payments between buyers and suppliers by launching a wholesale programme. The introduction of the Mastercard Wholesale Program within the area was believed to improve the increase of liquidity for travel suppliers of the likes of travel agencies while using enhanced transaction flexibility, security, and transparency.



