FOO and NymCard to deliver complete payment solutions in MENA

The collaboration aims to augment the region’s ecosystem as it provides non-traditional financial institutions such as fintech’s, digital banks, governments, telcos, exchange houses, and retailers with an end-to-end payment solution, enabling them to digitise and raise their customers’ experience, according to the press release.

Using NymCard’s tech infrastructure layer, innovators can build, launch, and scale their card programmes across multiple markets and regions. As such, this partnership intends to remove more of the friction involved with card issuing by providing a single platform that contains a complete suite of APIs to choose from.

FOO’s modular software solutions covering digital on-boarding, stored value accounts, virtual card issuing and management, international remittance, NFC and QR code payments, peer-to-peer transfers, and merchant solutions. Innovators can build their experience using any of its modules and white label app for a go-to-market solution.

The partnership leverages the strengths of both FOO’s and NymCard’s offering to meet the demand for tech-savvy solutions in the region. That’s why in the next years, 82% of businesses plan to increase collaboration with fintech companies, as per the press release.