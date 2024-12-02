Fonepay and NIPL launch cross-border QR code-based payment solution





This collaboration between the two companies aims to empower citizens of both Nepal and India, to securely make instant payments through QR codes across various stores by using the mobile app certified by Fonepay and NPCI.









The two companies have stated that this partnership is a step towards enhancing financial connectivity between Nepal and India by leveraging technology for the benefit of their citizens. Moreover, under this collaboration, UPI-powered apps will be enabled for simplified cross-border merchant payments to enhance the way people transact.







As per the press release, both companies have now completed operational preparations and technological integration is in the final process. Following this, the companies will be able to offer the service to their issuing and acquiring members as well as enable their consumers and merchants to utilise the service. This partnership between Fonepay and NPCI is intended to provide an uplift to the digital payments ecosystem and a wider reach to the international market.The two companies have stated that this partnership is a step towards enhancing financial connectivity between Nepal and India by leveraging technology for the benefit of their citizens. Moreover, under this collaboration, UPI-powered apps will be enabled for simplified cross-border merchant payments to enhance the way people transact.

About Fonepay

Based in Nepal, Fonepay is a payment system operator facilitating inter-bank person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions through its network and mobile platforms. Fonepay is regulated by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) and aims to contribute towards a cashless economy by enabling fast, secure, and reliable digital payment services to customers as well as businesses through partner banks and wallets.





About NIPL

NIPL, an international arm of NPCI is devoted to deploying NPCI’s indigenous, real-time payment system – Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and card scheme – RuPay, outside of India. NIPL can offer several countries to establish a ‘real-time payment system’ or ‘domestic card scheme’ in their own country with technological assistance through licencing, and consulting for building a real-time payment system. The company is focused on reshaping payments across the globe with the use of technology and innovation.



