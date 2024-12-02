The Fondy Terminal is a functional POS solution that helps replace all cash register equipment and enables payment acceptance both online and offline, while simultaneously allowing the connection with new points of sale and cashiers free of unnecessary documents and registrations.





Fondy – Visa partnership details and capabilities of the Fondy Terminal

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, Fondy Terminal enables service and mobile commerce businesses, together with professionals, delivery services, and other services to accept contactless payments from customers in a convenient and secure manner. To receive a payment, the business owner needs to enter the transaction amount into the app, following which the customer taps their card or gadget on the app-enabled device to pay, with the receipt being sent either by mail or messenger. What is more, the Fondy Terminal accepts all types of contactless cards, in addition to payments through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and smartwatches.

Fondy Terminal leverages Visa Tap to Phone technology, which turns an Android OS smartphone (8.0 and above) into a full-fledged payment terminal. The solution is set to assist SMBs with replacing traditional POS terminals and cash registers, which require to be rented, connected, and maintained, with an increasingly modern and efficient method for cashless payment acceptance.











What is more, Fondy Terminal includes a built-in PRRO for automatic online fiscalization of checks at the DPS, offers access to detailed analytics and the ability to refund payments in an expedited manner, and has an intuitive interface. The application is also available for download from the Google Play Store. With the Terminal being part of an omnichannel platform for online and offline payments alike, the press release further highlights that following their registration in the application, users are provided with access to all the features of the Fondy payment service.

When commenting on the news, Valeria Vahorovska, founder and managing partner of Fondy said that with Fondy Terminal, an ordinary Android mobile phone can become a full-fledged POS terminal for contactless payment acceptance, being a modern alternative to the limited functionality and expensive maintenance associated with cash register equipment.

Further adding on the launch and collaboration, Oleksandr Stelmakh, Visa's senior director of digital solutions in Ukraine, Georgia, CIS countries and Southeast Europe said that the company is looking forward to the partnership with Fondy and believes the Fondy Terminal based on Visa Tap to Phone technology to become a convenient and secure solution for merchants aiming to offer to their customers a convenient payment method.





Fondy mission and offering

A Ukrainian payment platform, Fondy has been activating on the international market from 2013 onwards, having more than 20,000 customers worldwide. The service provides global coverage, connecting and serving companies in 40 countries, offering ready-made payment solutions, and acting as an acquiring partner for businesses no matter their scale.