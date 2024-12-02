FOMO Pay, Razorpay to roll out Visa Ready QR solutions

The Visa Ready Partner Programme allows mobile device manufacturers, technology partners, mobile network operators, and others to gain access to Visa IP, licenses and the introduction of devices, software, and solutions that can initiate or accept Visa payments.

The two companies are the first Asia-based partners to obtain solution approval from the programme, enabling them to roll-out QR code solutions with provided by the Visa brand.

Under the programme, technology companies can leverage Visa tools such as QR code generators, merchant QR code test cases and QR code testing utilities to upgrade their proposed payment solutions and ensure they meet Visas interoperable QR standards and specifications.