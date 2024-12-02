FOMO Pay, Discover to increase acceptance for cardholders worldwide

FOMO Pay platform is a QR code payment solution which enables merchants to accept a suite of payment methods including WeChat Pay, NETSPay, Grab Pay, SingTel Dash, EZLink Pay, mVISA. Discover Global Network, which includes Discover, Diners Club, and affiliate networks, has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and two million ATM and cash access locations across the world.

Through FOMO Pay’s network of merchants that accept integrated payment methods, Discover Global Network cardholders will now be able to use their preferred payment method at different merchants’ businesses.

This partnership also continues to steer FOMO Pay in the direction of making cashless payments more streamlined, which is aligned with its current aim of helping Singapore become a cashless society.