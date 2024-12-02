FNB launches QR code payments for its banking app

The bank said this move makes it the first financial institution in South Africa to integrate QR code payments for both consumers and sole proprietor businesses on a banking app.

FNB customers can pay via QR code by accessing the banking app, navigating to FNB Pay, and selecting the scan-to-pay option.

Businesses can begin accepting QR code payments by logging into the app and selecting the Speedpoint option. They will be able to use the service within 24 hours of registering.

Registered business can choose to display the QR Code within the FNB app, email and print the QR code, or share it via social media, and there are no monthly rental or maintenance costs.

The QR code payment feature is powered by Masterpass, Mastercard’s digital payment service.