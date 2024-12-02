FMPay to support China's UnionPay cards through new partnership

FMPay is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the UK and is a provider of an acquiring platform dedicated to merchants around the globe. It offers acquiring in 63 currencies and the most popular card issuers, including Mastercard and Visa.

At the same time, UnionPay provides qualitative, cost-effective, and secure cross-border payments services in China and abroad. Its cards are accepted in 180 countries globally and are also supported by some of the most popular digital wallet providers, including Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Huawai Pay.

UnionPay offers secure payments through different levels of security and risk monitoring and its app can be used outside mainland China, with a customer base exceeding 400 million users. Its complete mobile payment services – UnionPay mobile, Quick Pass, and UnionPay QR code payment are available in 94 countries and regions.