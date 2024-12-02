Flywire raises USD 100 mln in series D round led by Temasek

Flywire has processed over USD 8 billion for over 1,400 clients in business, education and healthcare. The company has established its global payment network and processing platform as the industry standard for large-sum international and domestic transactions, providing a single point of management and payer engagement from billing and payment through reconciliation.

With Flywire, businesses and institutions can offer their payers a tailored and secure payment experience, customised by business, country, and currency, while streamlining operational expense.

Flywire will leverage the new investment to accelerate its growth in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific while also establishing a foothold in emerging markets such as Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It will also focus on expanding its share of commercial payments and receivables sector and bringing new domestic payment capabilities added via its recent acquisition of OnPlan Holdings to Europe and Canada.