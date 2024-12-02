Flywire, JCB partner for cross-border tuition payments

The programme launched on 27 September 2019, allowing cardholders in select countries and regions mainly in Asia to use their JCB card to pay tuition at any one of the over 2,000 schools around the world that offer Flywire for international payments.

Students and their families will be able to use their JCB card to pay international tuition via Flywires platform in their local currency. Initially, the programme will be available in the following currencies: JPY, VND, KRW, TWD, CNY, PHP, THB, IDR, RUB, HKD, SGD, and MMK.

Flywire provides a single point of management and payer engagement from billing and payment through reconciliation. Schools can offer students and families a tailored payment experience, customiaed by school, country and regions, and currency.