Flywire introduces international invoicing platform

The service is designed to streamline the billing process for companies serving customers outside of their home country. It targets technology, manufacturing, travel, media, publishing, import/export, professional services, education and healthcare.

Flywire’s invoicing solution, which has been in beta for the last six months, is already delivering invoices globally every month for select customers. The offering automates invoice preparation and distribution based on customer and country-specific requirements.

Key features include multi-currency invoicing, automatic invoice reminders, recurring invoices and monthly instalments, integration with accounting services, analytics enabling reporting for cash flow management, detection for payment delinquencies, and other fraud protection features. The service is also meant to incorporate business and country-specific requirements into each company’s invoicing and payment instructions.