Flywire integrates Uni-Pay on its platform

Flywire is currently serving over 120 schools and universities in the UK, such as University of Durham, University of Leeds, Manchester Metropolitan and University of Liverpool.

Flywire supports international students at UK universities to pay tuition and other expenses. The platform processes payments from 220 countries and territories, in 70 local currencies and enables schools to accept bank transfers, online banking, and credit and debit cards while providing students with currency exchange rates.

Flywire also supports the schools with multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as online payment tracking.