Flywire enters Australia to shore up local operations

To date, the company has processed over USD 3 billion in tuition payments. In Australia, Flywire currently serves more than 30 schools and universities, making tuition payment available to international students traveling abroad each year to attend universities and schools in the country.

According to the Australian Government Department of Education and Training, over 507,000 international students were enrolled in Australian schools in August 2016, up 12% from August 2015. China (17%), Malaysia (16%), India (11%), South Korea (8%) and Vietnam (3%) are the countries of origin.