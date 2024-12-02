Flywire enjoys steady growth in Spain

The company, which recently expanded its European headquarters in Valencia, has added new services to support international payments from new regions, as well as, new payment option.

The company has managed to expand well in Spain. It has increased its volume of payments processed by 200% and doubled the number of schools that it currently serves.

Spain has seen a sharp increase in the number of students traveling from Latin America for their education in recent years. To support this demand, Flywire has added new payment options to ensure students originating in Latin America can pay via their preferred local methods - credit card, bank transfer, or payment wallet options; and in local currencies as well as US dollars and Euros.

Originally founded in 2011 in Valencia, Flywire serves both educational institutions in Spain targeting international students, as well as those students and families they receive cross-border payments from.