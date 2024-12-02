Flywire adds Trustly as cross-border payments method in Europe

The new payment options is available to international customers, including businesses, patients and students. Trustly allows clients to pay directly from their local bank accounts while streamlining payment and receivable reconciliation for administrators. The service will be available across the European Union effective immediately.

Flywire provides businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare providers with the ability to offer their customers a highly-tailored, international payment experience – customized by country, currency and vertical.

Trustly offers cross-border online banking payments straight to and from consumer bank accounts and connects businesses, institutions and consumers by linking together over 3000 banks in Europe. To find out more about the company, visit our dedicated online payments company database.