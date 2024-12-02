Fly Now Pay Later partners with receeve

receeve’s collections and recovery technology platform allows Fly Now Pay Later to integrate data from any system faster, gain insights and maintain compliance.

The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially since travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn. At receeve, they are happy to support Fly Now Pay Later’s international expansion and customer focus.

In a statement, representatives from Fly Now Pay Later stated that as the company continues to expand internationally, they aspire to provide an enhanced payment recovery experience to their customers By having one platform that can be customised to each market where they offer their services, receeve will be supporting Fly Now Pay Later’s plan of growth and scalability.

receeve is reimagining how organisations approach collections as well as recovery and looks forward to the partnership with Fly Now Pay Later, who is disrupting the world of travel tech and is on a mission to help global travel businesses increase their sales by allowing their customers a flexible payment option at checkout.





Latest funding

In January of 2022, Fly Now Pay Later secured a USD 75 million debt funding package from Atalaya Capital Management to support its US expansion plans.

Company officials stated that the US, which they entered in 2020, purposely formed a big part of their resilience plan as domestic leisure travel has been less affected than in Europe and will continue to be a key focus as the company enters 2022.





More information on receeve

receeve is a fully customisable, all-in-one platform for collections & recovery. It simplifies the growing complexity of data and systems and enable in-house teams to easily automate processes, engage customers, and apply 360 insights to maximise recovery and minimise risk across every stage of credit management, from pre-delinquency to portfolio assignment or sale.