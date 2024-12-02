Fly Now Pay Later assures USD 75 mln for US expansion plans

Founded in 2015, Fly Now Pay Later allows people to pay for their holidays in instalments. It has already raised GBP 45 million from two previous equity funding rounds.

Company officials stated that the US, which they entered in 2020, purposely formed a big part of their resilience plan as domestic leisure travel has been less affected than in Europe and will continue to be a key focus as the company enters 2022.

Fly Now Pay Later’s merchant partnerships range from SME travel operators to carriers such as Malaysia Airlines, Air Serbia, and Azores Airlines. Its services can be used to book flights, hotels, package holidays, and car hire.