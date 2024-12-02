Flutterwave partners with Acquired.com





Following this announcement, the payments technology company Flutterwave and payment processing specialist Acquired.com will focus on optimising the manner in which customers process domestic card payments on the Send App, a flagship remittance product.

In addition, both firms will prioritise the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.







More information on the collaboration

Flutterwave represents a payment technology company that focuses on providing businesses and customers across the globe with the possibility to expand their operations and capabilities in the region of Africa, as well as other emerging markets. The process takes place through the use of a platform that allows local and cross-border payments via one Application Programming Interface (API).

By leveraging Acquired.com’s payment processing expertise and suite of solutions, Send App is expected to be enabled to offer faster and safer outward remittance transactions for UK and EU cardholders who are sending money to their business collaborators, loved ones, and families in the region of Africa.

Send App was developed in order to provide customers with the opportunity to send money quickly and reliably to local bank accounts, as well as mobile money wallets. The partnership with Acquired.com will focus on the processing stages, as it will ensure a secure customer experience and access to features such as in-app client support, voucher codes, and expanding geographic regions. At the same time, users will be enabled to access improved speed and transparency in their money transfers, with optimised security that will keep their data and information private.

Acquired.com and Flitterwave will focus on payment optimisation, as they will entail tailored analysis, presenting results, and offering recommendations in order to further improve the latter’s processing capabilities. The recommendations will be combined with the introduction of an intelligent BIN routing solution, through the use of Acquired.com’s multiple acquiring connections. This is expected to result in a secure and frictionless payment experience, as well as in the overall development of the financial landscape.



