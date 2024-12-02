Flutterwave launches Send App





Following this launch, customers in the African diaspora will be able to use the Send App in order to make faster, easier, and more affordable transfers to members of their families, friends, acquaintances, and loved ones in Africa.

The launch of the Send App in the United States and Canada comes during a time when remittances in the African continent have doubled, according to the press release. As the process of supporting educational costs, medical bills, and overall living expenses has become more difficult, the Send App aims to keep customers connected with their loved ones in a safer and more efficient way.

The application represents a user-friendly remittance solution designed with the expertise and global payment infrastructure of Flutterwave. Send App can also be leveraged to send funds from over 34 countries across the world, including Egypt and Sénégal, which were recently added to the network. Other features include real-time support, exchange rate updates, new voucher code sections that enabled users to get discounts on payments and transactions, as well as an activity section that tracks payments in real-time.

Customers can access the Send App via Google Pay Store and Apple App Store.











Flutterwave’s strategy of development

Payment technology company that allows firms and businesses across the globe to expand their offerings and capabilities in Africa, Flutterwave had multiple launches and partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographies.

In June 2023, Flutterwave announced its collaboration with Microsoft in order to develop its payments infrastructure platform on the Microsoft Azure service. The partnership reflected the company’s commitments to offer businesses and firms access to global-grade solutions across all the regions across Africa, as well as to drive digital transformation worldwide. Both companies planned to facilitate payments to-and-from Africa in order to impact growth across the continent.

Furthermore, Flutterwave was expected to support the accelerated growth of transactions that were processed on its platform for clients around the world, including names such as Netflix, Uber, Microsoft, and others.

Earlier in the same month, Flutterwave opened up African merchants and traders to buyers from the EU and the UK, through a strategic deal signed with A2A payment provider Token.io. Following the announcement, Flutterwave was given the possibility to offer its African ecommerce merchants improved overall access to UK and EU clients. At the same time, Token.io was enabled to use Flutterwave’s presence in Africa in order to allow a Pay By Bank method for businesses and enterprises in the continent.