Flutterwave launches in Tanzania

Flutterwave’s products and services will look to support Tanzanian SMEs overcome the challenges presented by the highly fragmented and complex payment and banking infrastructure, according to the company. With this launch, small businesses and sole entrepreneurs in Tanzania will be able to capitalise on Flutterwave Store.

The company also launched Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) solution, meant to help startups become fintech companies using Flutterwave’s pre-built API and solutions, Capital, a technology platform for businesses and consumers to access Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and merchant lending from regulated and certified credit providers, as well as Grow, a B2B product that helps entrepreneurs incorporate their businesses globally.

Other products introduced include checkout, a new checkout experience that is 5x faster, reducing drop-off by 60% and card issuing, a technology platform to enable businesses to issue both Mastercard virtual and physical debit/prepaid cards to their customers in partnership with Mastercard. These solutions remain subject to regulatory approval.