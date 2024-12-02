Flutterwave expands to India





Throughout this collaboration, Flutterwave will be enabled to expand its remittance products into India. IndusInd Bank has multiple users and customers across the area, including large corporations, merchants, various government entities, clients, and partners.

This will give Flutterwave the possibility to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its users while remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the local industry at the same time.









Flutterwave’s strategy of development

Payment technology firm that enabled businesses to expand their capabilities and offerings in Africa, Flutterwave had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different several geographic regions around the world.

In August 2023, Flutterwave reportedly planned to further its initial public offering (IPO) after its progress in resolving allegations of overall financial impropriety in Kenya. With this IPO, the company aimed to access more international collaborators.

Flutterwave announced at the beginning of the same month the launch of its new Send App in the United States and Canada, to enable clients and customers to send funds into Africa in a more secure and efficient manner.

Following this announcement, users who were based in the region were given the possibility to use the Send App to make faster, easier, and more affordable payments and transfers to their loved ones, acquaintances, friends, and members of their families who live in Africa.

The app was designed to represent a user-friendly remittance service, with the expertise and the global payment infrastructure of Flutterwave. The tool also could be leveraged to send money from over 34 countries around the globe, including Sénégal and Egypt, which were added to the network at the time. Other features were real-time support, new voucher core sections that enabled users to benefit from discounts on transactions and payments, exchange rate updates, and an activity section that was developed to track payments in real-time.

In June 2023, Flutterwave announced its partnership with Microsoft in order to design its payment infrastructure platform on Microsoft Azure. The collaboration reflected Flutterwave’s commitment and plan to offer businesses and individuals the needed access to global-grade solutions across all of Africa. Moreover, the firm also focused on driving digital transformation around the world.

The agreement between Flutterwave and Microsoft aimed to facilitate payments from Africa, while improving overall growth across the continues as well.