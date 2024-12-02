Flow partners BitPay to expand its international payment options

BitPay, an experienced company in Bitcoin and blockchain payments, joins more than 60 different payment methods across 200 countries on Flow’s platform. Flow is continuing to broaden the international payments available on its platform to accommodate local market preferences.

In addition to welcoming cryptocurrency payments on its platform, Flow also supports UnionPay, Alipay and WeChat Pay, which represent 85% of retail transactions in the Chinese market.

Also, Flow’s payments product provides retailers and brands full chargeback and fraud protection, complete configurability by country, the ability to test payment preferences and seamless integration into both existing web infrastructures and Flow-hosted checkout.