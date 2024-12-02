Flow expands payment options to support Google Pay

Google Pay is launching with Flow, who has already enabled several customers to accept Google Pay, including accessories label MZ Wallace.

Via this collaboration, consumers will be able to make purchases using Google Pay, offering retailers greater flexibility on payment methods, which can increase conversion rates at checkout for customers who prefer to use Google Pay for ecommerce purchases.

Flows payments solution provides retailers and brands chargeback and fraud protection, configurable by country, the ability to test payment preferences and integration into both existing checkouts and Flow-hosted checkout. Google Pay is now one of over 70 payment methods available through Flows platform, which includes traditional methods like Visa, Mastercard and Paypal as well as alternative payment methods such as BitPay, Alipay and WeChat Pay.