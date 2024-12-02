Float partners with Adumo for improved in-store payments





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to offer clients the possibility to pay in-store four interest-free monthly instalments while leveraging the available limit on their credit card. Retailers will be enabled to deliver Float's secure payment solution, which allows customers to pay with their credit card more responsibly.

In addition, the partnership is expected to enable an improved shopping experience at a wide range of mainstream retail outlets using Adumo’s payment devices. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Float x Adumo partnership

According to the official press release, the deal is set to develop significant value for retailers by offering shoppers payment flexibility while driving larger purchases as well. At the same time, with average order values larger than regular BNPL and access to several pre-approved credit card holders, merchants will see an increase in average transaction value and higher conversion rates.

Furthermore, by using Float on an Adumo terminal, shoppers will be enabled to select it as a payment option at checkout, verify their identity with a one-time pin, pay 25% upfront on their credit card, while the remaining balance will be automatically split into three monthly instalments. In addition, clients and consumers will have the possibility to pay over time while merchants receive the full payment upfront.

This partnership with Adumo will further Float’s footprint and ensure that credit card holders can split their purchases over several months, without incurring any added interest. In addition, merchants will have the possibility to benefit from significantly bigger baskets and optimised sales conversion rates as well.