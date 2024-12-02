The partnership makes it possible for Flix to leverage Congrify’s no-code solution in an effort to facilitate payment data management and operations. Congrify’s offering seeks to standardise all payment data, thus enabling finance and payments teams to monitor payment performances, improve the reconciliation process, and access advanced KPIs for analysis.

As stated in the official press release, Flix’s decision to partner with Congrify comes to address a pain point. As a data-driven business, the mobility company needed a solution that would provide full control and availability over the data. By leveraging Congrify’s offering, it is reported that the mobility provider also aims to improve its payment management strategies and operational processes, whilst avoiding technical efforts.

When commenting on this latest partnership, an official from Congrify further outlined the advantages this joint venture extends to Flix and stated that this collaboration additionally sets out to ensure a friction-free payment experience for Flix’s travellers. This aspect is particularly important at the time, as experts have pointed out that more and more customers expect a certain level of convenience in the payment process.

What do Flix and Congrify bring to the table?

Flix is a mobility provider that offers climate-friendly travel alternatives via the FlixBus and FlixTrain brands. Flix first operated green long-distance trains in 2018. That same year, the company initiated a project for all-electric long-distance buses. Its plans came to fruition in 2021, when it launched the first biogas-powered long-distance buses in Europe. The company has leveraged its technology and business model and has expanded its solution from Europe to the UK, Canada, and Brazil.

Flix’s hybrid structure brings together aspects reminiscent of technology startups, ecommerce platforms, and transport companies. Strategy-wise, while Flix handles aspects such as operations control, technology development, network planning, sales and product expansion, the company has outsourced its daily route operations.

Congrify is a payments platform that seeks to unlock and unify payment data. The fintech utilises a modular, no-code solution combined with AI-generated insights and recommendations.

Its main offering strives to provide businesses with the necessary tools to access fragmented payment data from various payment service providers. The process further aims to enable businesses to gain insights that will reportedly allow them to streamline their operations in a bid to reduce costs and increase revenue.