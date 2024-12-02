Flit Technologies and COMO launch payment solution for urban mobility industry

COMO Urban Mobility will provide urban mobility merchants with a complete payment solution including automated reconciliation by transaction, invoicing and payment fulfilment.

It also enables automated dynamic payment routing and payment splitting, useful for the pay-out of the supply chain and cross-channel transactions.

For urban mobility merchants, it is particularly useful for travel merchants such as travel management companies and travel marketplaces where transactions involve many suppliers and providers.

COMO Global simplifies payments for merchants and their payment solution assists merchants manage the increasing challenges of today’s payments landscape.