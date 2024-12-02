Fliplingo integrates tweets translation tool with Twitter

The translation tool allows users to read foreign language mentions without appealing to translation pages. Users can also custom tweets into another language using human translators and post them for foreign followers.

Users can, via the Twitter profile, integrate and manage tweets through Fliplingo and select between either a one-off tweet translation or an automated workflow of translations for all tweets, with a professional human translator.

The translated tweets can be posted depending on regional timezone scheduling. Also, the company has partnered with Gengo to further extend its ample service.

Matthieu Aussaguel, Fliplingo’s founder, has informed that 65% of tweets are not in English and a notable number of businesses tweet in a single language. As a solution to this aspect, Aussaguel notes, there is a follower analysis to point new users in the right direction. Then, businesses post a few tweets in the most promising language and interpret the response of the audience.

Fliplongo urges businesses to issue another Twitter account in another language and resume from that particular point of the discussion.

