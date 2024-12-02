Flipkart to launch Flipkart Plus loyalty programme

The programme will offer all its consumers loyalty points that can be used for benefits such as free delivery, early shipping and early access to products during sales.

In addition, the company will offer its customers digital currency called ‘Plus Coins’ with each order, which can be used on its own platform and on partner platforms like Hotstar, BookMyShow, Zomato, MakeMy-Trip and Cafe Coffee Day.

The program, the company’s second attempt at a loyalty programme, will not entail a membership fee. According to India Times, details on the criteria for customers to earn loyalty points were not disclosed.