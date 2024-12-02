Flipkart to adopt app-based format by end of 2016

In April 2015, Myntra and Flipkart shut down their mobile websites to push mobiles apps for shopping, iamwire.com reports. Michael Adnani, vice-president, retail and head of brand alliances, Flipkart said that, in 2014, 6% of the companys traffic was coming from mobile. In less than 18 months, that traffic grew to 60%.

Flipkart has more than 40 million registered users and around 30,000 merchants selling over 20 million products on the platform. Flipkart does about 8 million shipments a month, and two-thirds of its online traffic comes from users in small citie s and towns.