Flipkart, Snapdeal may use India Post for same-day deliveries

BS Chandrashekhara, assistant director for business development at the Department of Posts, Karnataka Circle, has informed that the national postal service is negotiating possible partnerships with Flipkart and Snapdeal for implementing metro delivery service in their delivery offer, postandparcel.com reports citing other sources.

Amazon is currently using the same-day delivery service in Bengaluru on a pilot basis, but the operation is reported to be going according to expectations and sources at India Post have indicated that the offering could be extended to other cities in the future, the source reports.

Meanwhile, China’s Alibaba and Foxconn are in talks with Snapdeal about buying a 10% stake in the Indian online retailer.