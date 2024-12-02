Flipkart sellers threaten to leave platform due to policy changes

The ecommerce website is going to impose increased commission, going up to 5% in some categories, to charge vendors shipping fee, reverse shipping fee and a collection fee on the every order returned by customers from 20 June 2016, india.com reports.

“Flipkart used to charge a fee from sellers only if we were at fault, which would be less than 1% of the order. Now, Flipkart will deduct shipping charges and collection fees from sellers (in case of returns), which will be huge since return percentage ranges from 8% to 10% (deliveries) in most of the categories,” Sanjay Thakur, spokesman for ESellerSuraksha, added.

About 300 members of the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), a 1000-member merchant association announced their withdrawal from the ecommerce website, a senior member said.