Flipkart rolls out audio-guided tool for shoppers

Called ‘Flipkart Saathi’, this feature will be available in Hindi and English in the beginning and the ecommerce company claims it is their attempt to further humanise online transactions, according to Your Story.

By mimicking the typical real-life shopping experience, the smart assistant aims to help consumers who are comfortable being assisted by a salesperson. The new feature uses a combination of text and audio-based instructions to guide new users in their ecommerce journey. This includes a list of key actions in the form of pop-up texts followed by audio for a better understanding.

Flipkart undertook extensive research for nearly a year to understand how the concept of assistive interface resonates with end users. In its study, the company realised that while new users can skim through some products on their own, filtering options and choosing brands or variants is where they required assistance.

Moreover, through consecutive studies, Flipkart tested initial concepts and recorded how users react to onboarding, flow and what value they derive from assistive interfaces.