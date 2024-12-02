Flipkart registers USD 32,000 losses on customer abusively using returns policy

Flipkart started business in 2007 by selling books and later migrated to electronic goods, apparels, health and other related items, us.blastingnews.co reports. Flipkart offers a flexible 30 day returns policy. This means that if the supplied item is defective, customers can return the item either for a refund or replacement.

Flipkart has already filed a complaint with the police and investigations are in full swing to nab the accused. It is reported that Veera Swamy, the culprit, used to place orders for electronic items in the name of his wife, mother, father, brothers and sisters. He cleverly used different email ids to create separate user accounts to purchase more than 200 items from the online shopping portal.

He initiated return requests with the Flipkart call center after a few days, claiming that the items were defective. He would then stuff the original boxes with duplicate and fake items. Swamy has taken special care to stuff the packages with same items as in the return label. However, he would keep the original item delivered by Flipkart, and the return package would be collected by company delivery associates and shipped back to the seller.

An internal audit by Flipkart revealed that the 32-year-old man has several fake email ids and payments were completed using various bank accounts and credit cards. According to Flipkart, the money paid for the goods has been returned to the customers as soon as the return packages are received at their warehouses or the seller.