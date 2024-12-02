Flipkart reduces returns to 10 days

The Indian online store has also told sellers on the platform that they will have to pay higher fees from June 20, theindianpanorama.news reports.

The 10-day return policy will be applicable to all the selling products (books, mobile phones, electronics). The 30-day window will be available for footwear, watches, clothing, jewellery, fashion accessories and large appliances.

These changes are expected to come into effect from July 2016.