Flipkart raises USD 500-600 mln in funding round

The round was led by the hedge fund group Tiger Global, the global platform operator Naspers and the provider of investment management software solutions DST Global, among others.

In May 2014, the company had received USD 210 million in Series F round and, including the latest round, it has raised around USD 2.3 billion in funding till date.

Also, the online retailer already crosses USD 3 billion revenue run rate by making partnerships with mobile handset makers Motorola and Xiaomi and its growing market share in the fashion category after its acquisition of Myntra.