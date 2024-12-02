Flipkart partners with Axis Bank





Following this announcement, Flipkart will focus on the launch of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) solution, in partnership with the private sector lender Axis Bank. The company’s plan to introduce the independent UPI capability was first announced in May 2023. Flipkart has been testing its offering on UPI with a closed user group as well, and the launch is aimed to optimise the manner in which the company enters the payments business.







More information on the partnership

Following this launch, Flipkart UPI will only be available to customers and users of Android devices for now, as they will need to register for UPI with the @fkaxis handle in order to make fund transfers and checkout transactions while leveraging the Flipkart application. The company will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service is expected to eliminate the need for customers to enter bank details or other sensitive information each time the client initiates a transaction, making the process of transferring money faster and more secure.

Flipkart is set to prioritise the process of delivering improved commerce experience to clients and customers, by providing them with the possibility to access secure and convenient payment options. This will take place along with a wide array of rewards, benefits, and capabilities, such as Brand Vouchers, Supercoins, and others.

At the same time, the UPI offerings are expected to allow users and clients to avail features for online and offline merchant transactions and payments within and outside of the Flipkart marketplace. In addition, it will also introduce one-click, quick, and secure functionalities for recharges and bill payments. Furthermore, the customers will be enabled to leverage the new UPI feature in order to access convenient digital payment experiences through the use of the company’s integrated checkout funnel.