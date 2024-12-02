Flipkart onboards kirana shops for last mile delivery

The process is expected to strengthen and personalise the ecommerce experience for its existing 160 million customers, help deepen its reach to new geographies and consumers, and support kiranas. Also, it will help reach out to new consumers during the upcoming festive event, The Big Billion Days.

Currently, Flipkart delivers over one million shipments everyday across almost all pincodes in the country.

Moreover, in August 2019, Flipkart signed an agreement with Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 20,000 of its delivery executives or Wishmasters across the country.