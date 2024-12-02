Flipkart launches unified payment interface 'Flipkart Pay'

Flipkart aims to provide customers a seamless payment experience as it gears up for the festive season. Therefore, it has consolidated its fintech offerings under a single vertical - Flipkart Pay - on its app to enhance customer engagement and drive a seamless payment experience for shoppers. The company believes this would allow customers to get a better experience right from the touchpoint, making it a one-stop-destination for them to avail of Flipkart's constructs of affordability and accessibility.











Augmenting online transactions

Flipkart Pay signifies a new vision for its payments and fintech products which would improve the way customers shop online by making transactions easier, faster, and more secure.

Officials from Flipkart said the platform aims to provide customers an enriching shopping journey, enabling them to make the most of Flipkart's range of offerings ahead of the festive season of 2024. It provides a convenient and seamless payment solution for millions of users.

Flipkart has expanded its portfolio to include insurance, furthering its vision of simplifying the digital payments journey for customers. The company said that the recent additions, Flipkart UPI and the expansion of the Recharges and Bill Payments category have bolstered its position in the financial services industry.

Since its foray into fintech services in 2013 with gift cards, Flipkart has progressively expanded its financial product offerings. It aims to democratise access to seamless payment options. The journey continued with the launch of Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card. As part of its commitment to enhance the overall shopping experience, Flipkart said it introduced Flipkart Pay Later, offering customers an opportunity to shop with flexible payment options via EMIs.