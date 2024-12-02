Flipkart launches private label Ann Springs

Expanding its range of private label products, Flipkart Fashion launched a new in-house western wear label Ann Springs. It focuses on the 22-25 age group and there are plans to double the selection of featured styles in the next few months.

The featured styles have prices starting at INR 399 (USD 6) and the private label is designed for the new-age Indian woman, who is comfortable with online shopping for apparel.

Ann Springs is the sixth private label offering from Flipkart Fashion, following in the footsteps of Divastri, an ethnic wear range for women, Metronaut, for the urban men, Anmi, a brand of fusion ethnic wear, Miss & Chief, for children, and the Cara Mia line of footwear and accessories for women.