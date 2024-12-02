Flipkart launches initiative to bring artisans, craftsmen online

Besides giving access to its 150-million customer base, the company said its initiative Samarth will provide dedicated support to artisans in onboarding, cataloguing, account management, and warehousing support. They will be charged a lower commission in some cases and will be given business insights.

The company said it will work closely with NGOs, government bodies, and livelihood missions to reach a large number of rural entrepreneurs.

Moreover, the company said it will focus especially on women-led enterprises and differently abled entrepreneurs who often face obstacles such as lack of access to working capital, poor infrastructure, and inadequate training. The ministry of textiles estimates the number of artisans in India at approximately 6.8 million.