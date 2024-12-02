Flipkart Internet receives USD 57 mln investment from Flipkart Marketplace

Flipkart Internet owns Flipkart.com and registers sales from advertisements and commissions charged on merchants. Flipkart Marketplace owns a 99.74% stake in Flipkart Internet.

These figures were revealed by the documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The previous investment made during FY18 was approximately of USD 260.78 million, as per Flipkart Internet filings.

This investment received in January 2018 signals a renewed focus on the ecommerce platform by Flipkart, which has been investing in its logistics arm eKart and payments entity PhonePe.

Since January 2016, Flipkart has infused USD 249.58 million into eKart and has committed USD 500 million to PhonePe.

On the other hand, Flipkart, the Singapore-based parent of India’s online retail giant, slashed investments in Flipkart Marketplace to USD 41.41 million in 2016-17 from USD 249.88 million in 2015 as it focused on conserving cash amid a funding slowdown. During FY15, this number stood the highest at USD 836.95 million.

However, the company has now increased spending as it managed to raise USD 4 billion in 2017 from investors including China’s Tencent and Japan’s SoftBank.

The fresh infusion brings the total investment through Flipkart Marketplace to USD 1.33 billion, according to a calculation based on the filings.