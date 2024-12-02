



Following this announcement, the initiative is expected to optimise the manner in which users benefit from the company’s suite of solutions, as well as drive growth in the Recharges and Bill Payments category via the Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS). The process will take place with zero convenience fees.

In addition, Flipkart will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Flipkart’s product launch

The introduction of credit card bill payments on the company’s Flipkart Pay aligns with the increasing adoption of digital transactions in the region of India. Through the launch of this new offering, Flipkart is expected to further strengthen its Recharges and Bill Payments platform, which already supports nine bill payment categories. These include mobile recharge, electricity, broadband, and landline, as well as DTH, LPG, Fastag, and gas payments.

Moreover, the addition of credit card bill payments to the Recharges and Bill Payments platform is expected to reinforce the firm’s overall commitment to accelerate its development as a secure and reliable company for all customers and partners’ payment needs. At the same time, by leveraging BBPS, Flipkart aims to simplify financial transactions while supporting the rapid adoption of digital payments in the region of India as well. In addition, it will also continue to provide entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and small businesses in the country with the opportunity to make online shopping and digital payments more accessible and affordable for customers.