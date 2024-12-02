Flipkart, Amazon discuss with IRCTC potential expansion to 21 million users

Revenue from online ticketing on IRCTC exceeded the combined sales of Flipkart and Amazon India in 2013, iamwire.com reports. It generated USD 2.5 billion (INR 15,410 crore) through online ticket sales in the last financial year, up 24% from the previous financial year.

In 2013, IRCTC partnered with Yebhi.com and many product categories like electronics, clothes and home furnishings were sold on the IRCTC website. But Yebhi has shut its ecommerce shop in 2014 and has become a product discovery portal.