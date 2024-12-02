Flipkart acquires ANS Commerce to augment India's ecommerce ecosystem

Through this acquisition, Flipkart said it is continuing its efforts to strengthen the Indian ecommerce ecosystem by investing in the capabilities of technology enablers that will address the needs of the digital retail market in India. Post the acquisition ANS Commerce will continue to operate as an independent business under its existing leadership team.

Flipkart’s officials stated that they are committed to developing and nurturing the internet consumer ecosystem, including developing and encouraging technological innovation that helps drive the Indian digital economy. Their efforts focus on ensuring that businesses, including MSMEs and smaller brands, can leverage the opportunities that ecommerce offers, to provide value and experiences for Indian customers who are adopting digital commerce.

Launched in 2017, ANS Commerce built a full-stack offering for brands across the value chain, including brand-store tech, performance marketing tech and services, marketplace integrations and warehousing, and facilities maintenance capabilities. It works with more than 100 clients across enterprises, mid-market, and D2C brands in different categories, helping them transition to digital commerce.