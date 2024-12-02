Flint raises USD 9.4 mln in Series C funds to expand m-payment platform

The new round was led by Verizon Ventures, the investing arm of mobile and broadband provider Verizon Communications, with follow-on investments by Digicel, Storm Ventures and True Ventures as well as participation by new investor Peninsula Ventures.

Flint has also unveiled a Sell Online feature that brings online transaction functionalities to the Flint platform without requiring merchants to set up a separate ecommerce service. Now merchants can add custom Buy Now buttons to their website or insert ecommerce links in email campaigns or social feeds and process payments through Flint. With this extension, Flint provides a mobile-optimised service for the three modes of local payments such as on-the-spot, invoicing with online bill pay, and ecommerce. No card reader hardware, billing paperwork, or shopping cart integration is required.

Flint is a mobile payment service for small businesses. Designed for businesses that operate outside of traditional retail stores, Flints iOS and Android apps allow users to take credit cards without a card reader – by scanning instead of swiping – or via online invoice payments. The platform also provides digital coupons, online social reviews and a merchant portal for payment tracking, invoice management and others. Founded in 2011, Flint is backed by a number of Silicon Valley investors and mobile operators.